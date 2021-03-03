Governor Baker declares March Maple Month

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s once again that time of year when you can enjoy maple syrup produced right here in Massachusetts.

There are more than 300 sugar makers in the state and at the North Hadley Sugar Shack they’ve tapped the trees and are collecting the sap.

The maple sugaring season is very dependent on the weather.

“The absolute ideal would be low to mid 20s at night and a rapid warm up in the morning with low to mid 40s by say 9:3o, 10:00 a.m. That sap will just start running with the freezing and thawing like that and those are the most ideal weather condition day, for us sap producers, ” said Joe Boisvert the owner of the North Hadley Sugar Shack.

The maple sugar season generally runs around 4 to 6 weeks if the weather cooperates.

“If we warm up too quickly and we lose the freezing nights and daytime temperatures stay too warm, the trees will start to bud and once they bud that’s officially when the season is over,” said Joe Boisvert.



Maple syrup is produced by boiling off the water in the sap in an evaporator. In addition to maple syrup, there is a variety of other maple products available.

Maple weekend will be taking place on March 20th and 21st when you can learn more about the maple sugaring process. Click here for a list of participating sugarhouses.