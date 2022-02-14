QUINCY, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to discuss the state’s plans on investments through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Governor Charlie Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Congressman Stephen Lynch, Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch and House Speaker Ronald Mariano to highlight the Commonwealth’s plans to make investments through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and to break ground on the MBTA’s new Quincy Bus Maintenance Facility.

The event was held at 9:30 a.m. from 599 Burgin Pkwy in Quincy.