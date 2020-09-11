Governor Baker, Lady Baker to participate in Massachusetts Fallen Firefighters Memorial

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker, First Lady Lauren Baker, and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito participated in the Massachusetts 9/11 Fund’s 19th Annual Commemoration Observance & Madeline Amy Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery Presentation Friday morning.

Governor Baker and Lady Baker presided in the lowering of the U.S. Flag to half-staff at 8:30 a.m. and held a moment of silence. The virtual ceremony is available for stream here.

Later, Governor Baker is scheduled to participate in the Massachusetts Fallen Firefighters Memorial Annual Ceremony at 5 p.m. which will be held virtually to stream here, or on the Massachusetts Fallen Firefighters Memorial’s Facebook.