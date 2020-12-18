Governor Baker names Jose Delgado Director of western Massachusetts office

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – Governor Charlie Baker announced Jose Delgado as the Director of the Governor’s Western Massachusetts Office in Springfield, effective January 4, 2021. Delgado is deeply involved in the communities of Greater Springfield and brings more than a decade of private and public sector experience working in Western Massachusetts. He will be the Administration’s primary liaison to the region’s constituents and communities, replacing outgoing Director Patrick Carnevale after more than two years of service.

“Our Springfield office serves as a key conduit between our Administration and the residents, leaders and municipalities of Western Massachusetts,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Jose Delgado is a highly accomplished professional who has demonstrated his commitment to public service and the communities of Western Massachusetts, and we look forward to him continuing to serve the region as a member of our team. Outgoing Director Patrick Carnevale’s service to the region and to the Commonwealth has been invaluable to our Administration. We are thankful for Pat’s commitment over the years and I know Jose will hit the ground running with Pat’s help during this transition .”

“Our Administration is grateful to Patrick Carnevale for his time as Director of the Western Massachusetts Office, and we are thrilled Jose is joining the team,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “I am confident that Jose’s experience as a leader in business, government and the community will make him an effective liaison between our Administration and the people of Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties.”

“Serving the people of Massachusetts is an honor and I am thankful the Governor and Lieutenant Governor gave me the opportunity to give back to the community I care deeply about,” said Patrick Carnevale. “Jose is highly talented and will be an asset to the region and the Commonwealth in this role.”

“I am honored to be named the Director of the Governor’s Western Massachusetts Office,” said Jose Delgado. “Thank you to Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito for the opportunity to serve this dynamic region and its many vibrant communities.”

About Jose Delgado

Jose Delgado has served since 2017 as Director of Government Affairs at MGM Springfield, where he was responsible for managing the property’s government relations and community engagement throughout and following the opening of the $960 million-dollar resort that has helped transform Downtown Springfield. He has also overseen communications and media relations for the property during the pandemic. Previously, Delgado served as an aide to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, where he managed constituent services throughout the city and represented the Mayor at community events, in addition to serving as Chairman of the Buy Springfield Now Program for local homeowners and prospective homebuyers. He has also worked as an Advisor and Recruitment Coordinator for the University Without Walls Program at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. In addition to his professional work, Delgado is deeply involved in the communities of Greater Springfield, and has been a member of boards and organizations including the Massachusetts Latino Chamber of Commerce, Suit Up Springfield and the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee. He currently serves on the Board of Trustees of Holyoke Community College, the Legislative Steering Committee for the Springfield Regional Chamber, Businesses Against Human Trafficking and the Hispanic American Library. In recognition of his role as a regional leader, Delgado was recognized as a member of BusinessWest’s 40 Under Forty, Class of 2014. He earned his Master’s of Business Administration from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Westfield State University.