Governor Baker not seeking reelection

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is telling allies he will not seek a third term in 2022, according to the Boston Globe.

Governor Baker’s decision, which is expected to be announced Wednesday, would mean he would waive a shot at history. No Massachusetts governor has served three consecutive four-year terms.

Governor Baker’s decision to not seek reelection would make way for many more candidates than the three democrats and one republican .who have entered the gubernatorial race.

