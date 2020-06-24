Governor Baker proposes bonuses for officers who take de-escalation training

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker has proposed a bonus for police officers in Massachusetts as an incentive to complete special training.

The governor is pushing to give up to $5,000 to officers who complete “advanced” training in such areas as de-escalation and bias-free policing.

Baker’s proposal has angered some activists who say officers shouldn’t have to be paid extra to undergo crucial training. They say that government leaders should instead be diverting money from police budgets into things like community-based services.

Governor Baker defended the proposal on Tuesday, saying, “It’s important if you want people to up their game.”

The proposal comes amid calls by protesters nationwide to “defund the police” over the death of George Floyd and other Black Americans killed by law enforcement.