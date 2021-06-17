Watch live at 2 p.m. on WWLP.com

HAVERHILL, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to visit Mount Washington Homes in Haverhill to announce updates to the Commonwealth Builder Program, Economic Recovery and ARPA Funding Thursday afternoon.

Governor Charlie Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy, Secretary of Administration and Finance Michael Heffernan and MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay to make an announcement relative to the Commonwealth Builder Grant Program. Governor Baker will also make an announcement relative to economic recovery and federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

Officials will provide an update on the Commonwealth Builder Program, Economic Recovery and ARPA Funding at 2 p.m. 22News will provide a livestream on WWLP.com.