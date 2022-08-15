Trains are parked in Wellington Yard outside an Orange Line maintenance facility on Wednesday. (Chris Lisinski/SHNS)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker provided an update on the closure of the MBTA Orange Line due to maintenance.

Governor Charlie Baker was joined with MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, MassDOT Undersecretary Scott Bosworth and Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver to discuss details on the planned Orange Line closure.

Nealy three weeks ago, an orange line car caught on fire over the Mystic River, leaving passengers to escape through smashed out windows and onto the bridge. The orange line carries more than 100,000 riders regularly.

At an MBTA Board of Directors meeting, a $37 million contract was approved for shuttle buses to replace train service along the Orange, as well as part of the Green Line.

The shutdown will be between August 19th and September 18th. This is all in the wake of a Federal Transit Administration probe into safety issues on the MBTA.

The Governor made it clear that if they did not shut down the Orange line for 30 days, the project otherwise would have taken five years. The repairs are meant to increase speed of service and improve safety.

“This 30 day period will be the longest service diversion ever seen by the T for an entire line, so that they can get work done faster, so riders will see improved service, safety, and reliability on a much faster timeline,” said Baker.