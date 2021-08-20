Watch live at 12 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the impact to Massachusetts of Tropical Store Henri.

Governor Charlie Baker will be joined with officials from public safety and transportation to discuss preparations for Tropical Storm Henri as it tracks towards the east coast of New England. The news conference will be held in the State House at 12 p.m. 22News will provide a livestream of the event on WWLP.com.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for portions of Long Island and southern New England including the coast from New Haven, Connecticut, to Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts; and Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and Block Island. A Storm Surge Watch is issued for the possibility of storm surge inundation as high as 3 to 5 feet above ground level.

