BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday recommended pardons for four men convicted decades ago of crimes ranging from property destruction to assault and battery, pointing to their subsequent rehabilitation and calling them “worthy candidates” to wipe the slate clean.

The governor moved to pardon the following:

Kenneth Dunn, who was convicted in 1971 of larceny from a building. Steven Joanis, convicted in 1990 of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and armed assault in a dwelling. Stephen Polignone, convicted in 1980 of larceny and altering a motor vehicle license/registration. Michael Picanso, convicted in 1986 of trespass, larceny, and wanton destruction of property.

“All of these individuals have shown a commitment to their communities and rehabilitation since their convictions,” Baker wrote in a statement. “However, the charges are related to decades-old convictions that continue to have an impact on their lives.”

These are the first pardons Baker has sought over his time in the corner office, and come as he winds down his time in office as he is not seeking reelection next month.

Pardons are described on the Parole Board’s website as “forgiveness of the offender’s underlying offense.” They are first vetted by the board before a recommendation is made to the governor, whose endorsement of the petition forwards it to the Governor’s Council for final review.

Petitioners “must have demonstrated ‘good citizenship,’ as well as a specific, verified, and compelling need for a pardon,” according to the board. The Governor’s Council had not yet scheduled hearings on the four cases as of Wednesday afternoon.