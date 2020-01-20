1  of  2
Mayor Sarno, Governor Baker kick off MLK Day celebration in Springfield

Governor Baker set to give 2020 State of the Commonwealth address

Massachusetts

Charlie Baker_316302

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will deliver his 2020 state of the Commonwealth Address before a joint session of the House and Senate Tuesday night.

His speech is expected to start at 7:00 p.m., but lawmakers will assemble in the House Chamber starting at 6:30 p.m. 

Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Robert DeLeo are expected to be in attendance as the Governor rolls out his plans for the next year.

The address gives Governor Baker the opportunity to update residents and legislators on the administration’s progress on key policy areas like education, transportation, and housing.

22News will have the Livestream available on our website starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

