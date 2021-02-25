Governor Baker, state and health officials to testify in hearing on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

(WWLP) – The Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management is scheduled to hold a hearing Thursday to examine the Baker Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and will be available to view virtually on the Massachusetts Legislature website. Governor Baker is scheduled to testify at 11 a.m. State Senator Jo Comerford of Northampton will host the virtual hearing.

Thursday’s hearing is the first in a series of hearings.

Legislative leaders are holding the hearing after weeks of criticism against the state’s vaccination plan which is still ongoing and changing regularly.

Other Western Massachusetts delegates will be present including Senator Eric Lesser, Representative Mindy Domb, and Representative Orlando Ramos. The following is a list of the members of the committee:

Senator Cindy Friedman (Vice-Chair)

Representative Jon Santiago (Vice-Chair)

Representative Rob Consalvo

Senator John Cronin

Senator Julian Cyr

Representative Mindy Domb

Representative Carolyn Dykema

Representative Paul Frost

Senator Eric Lesser

Representative Elizabeth Malia

Representative Christina Minicucci

Senator Patrick O’Connor

Representative Orlando Ramos

Representative Chynah Tyler

Representative David Vieira

State and municipal health officials, as well as healthcare executives, will also testify.

Northampton Public Health Director Meredith O’Leary has been invited to speak at 3 p.m.

The Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management is chaired by Representative Bill Driscoll, Jr. and Senator Jo Comerford.