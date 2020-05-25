1  of  3
Governor Baker, state officials to hold virtual Memorial Day ceremony

(WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will join with state officials and participate in a virtual ceremony recognizing Memorial Day Monday afternoon.

Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join Secretary of Veterans Services Francisco Ureña, Senate President Karen Spilka, House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs Co-Chairs Senator Walter F. Timility and Representative Linda Dean Campbell will participate in the virtual ceremony.

This ceremony will be available for viewers to watch at Mass.gov at 3:00 PM. Viewers are encouraged to participate by sharing #MemorialDayMA on social media.

