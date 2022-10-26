BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker has nominated a top employee at the state’s new police oversight commission to serve as a Superior Court judge.

William Bloomer has worked since May as director of the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission’s Division of Standards, supervising the division that “investigates police misconduct and makes disciplinary recommendations,” according to his resume. He also assists in the police officer certification process. Before joining the POST Commission, the 1988 Suffolk Law graduate served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for 18 years, including a stint on the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force as a regional coordinator and director of the Boston Strike Force.

He worked as a prosecutor in Middlesex County for most of the ’90s and spent five years in Attorney General Thomas Reilly’s office where he was chief of the Special Investigations and Narcotics Unit.

If confirmed by the Governor’s Council, Bloomer would fill the seat of Superior Court Judge John Lu, who is expected to retire on Nov. 1. Baker also nominated a 21-year veteran of the Boston Juvenile Court clerk’s office to serve as clerk magistrate of Somerville District Court, where she would take over for former Clerk Magistrate Kimberly Foster who was confirmed to a judgeship over the summer.

Katherine Barkowski, a 1991 Suffolk Law graduate, previously spent nine years operating her own practice ranging from child support cases to real estate closings. She closed the practice in 2001 when she became an assistant clerk magistrate.