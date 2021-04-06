Governor Baker to get COVID-19 vaccination

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to receive his COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Baker has been encouraging Massachusetts residents to get their COVID-19 vaccination when they become eligible and now it’s his turn to get the shot. He is scheduled to receive his vaccine at the mass vaccination site at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston at 2:30 p.m. 22News will be live streaming the vaccination. Baker plans on holding a news conference after he gets his vaccination.

Before his vaccination, Governor Baker will virtually join Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont in a news conference regarding a joint effort to reduce the cost of prescription drugs for the residents of Massachusetts and Connecticut.