BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to conduct the State of the Commonwealth address Tuesday night.

That event begins at 7 p.m. and will take place at the Hynes Convention Center. While the event typically takes place in the House Chamber, the event was moved due to the State House being closed to the public. Last year’s event took place digitally.

The Governor will reportedly take a reflective tone with just less than a year remaining on his final term.

He also will outline a few priorities he wants to address before he leaves office. Baker told reporters Monday he will focus on mental healthcare.

