Governor Baker to hold news conference regarding reopening guidelines for Massachusetts schools

BOSTON (WWLP ) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join Secretary of Education James Peyser and Commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley for a news conference Thursday afternoon regarding the reopening guidelines for schools in Massachusetts.

The news conference will be at the State House for 12:00 p.m.

Schools were ordered to close on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic and now since Massachusetts is in Phase two of reopening schools are now looking to the future and preparing to potentially open in the fall.

According to the guidance from Commissioner Riley, if the current positive public health metrics hold, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education believes that when following critical health requirements they will be able to safely return to in-person school this fall with plans in place to protect all members of the educational community.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is requiring each district and school to also plan for remote learning and a hybrid school model which is a combination of in-person and remote learning if conditions change this fall or winter.

The following health and safety requirements will enable the safe reopening of schools for in-person learning this fall: