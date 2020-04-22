1  of  5
Governor Baker to look into how Massachusetts would reopen when ready

Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Gov. Charlie Baker said he plans to convene a group of public health, academic and business leaders to assemble a “thoughtful framework” for how Massachusetts might be able to resume a normal economic and social life.

Many businesses have been closed for just over a month. For weeks, millions of people across Massachusetts have been working from home, if at all, and companies have struggled to find ways to stay in business and connected to consumers.

Some states, like Georgia, have already begun to take steps towards restarting economic and social activity.

However, Governor Baker’s focus is on the recent surge in the amount of cases in our state. Congressman Richard Neal said any guidance to reopen our economy should be lead by science.

Last week, the governor pointed to recent White House guidance that recommended states could begin to resume greater levels of economic activity after documenting 14 days of declining case counts.

Tuesday was the fifth straight day that Massachusetts reported fewer new cases than the day before.

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,961 deaths, 41,199 COVID-19 cases total

