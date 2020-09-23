Governor Baker to make announcement regarding Commonwealth Places Program

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to make an announcement in regards to the Commonwealth Places Program Wednesday morning.

Governor Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join MassDevelopment President and CEO Lauren Liss, Lowell City Manager Eileen Donoghue, and other local leaders at Mill City BBQ in Lowell at 9 a.m.

Watch live at 9 a.m.

On June 19, MassDevelopment announced $225,000 in funding for a new round of the program which is a statewide initiative that leverages public support for placemaking projects in Massachusetts. Eligible projects will comply with the Commonwealth’s Reopening plan and may include outdoor seating spaces, sidewalk retail venues, partitions to support social distancing, and more.

According to MassDevelopment, The COVID-19 Response Round: Resurgent Places funding round is being made available specifically to help community partners prepare public space and commercial districts to best serve their population during communities’ economic recovery efforts.