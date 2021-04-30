CANTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to tour the Galvin Middle School in Canton and make an announcement regarding summer learning Friday morning.

Watch live at 8:30 a.m.

Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser, and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley at 8:30 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the event.

On April 13, State education officials were working toward launching a partnership aimed at enhancing summer programming, particularly for students who have had limited experience with in-person schooling.

Early Education Commissioner Samantha Aigner-Treworgy told the Board of Early Education and Care that her agency is working with the Executive Office of Education and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on the partnership, which would support school districts and involve national and community partners, including the United Way.

She said it could be able to reach up to 50 communities and will “amplify the coordination and the duration of services offered through the summer for in-person learning.