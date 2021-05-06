Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks to reporters outside his office at the Statehouse, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015, in Boston. Two former governors, Democrat Michael Dukakis and Republican William Weld, met Wednesday with current Gov. Charlie Baker to promote an underground rail connection between North Station and South Station in Boston, adding to the pile of […]

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker and other officials will deliver welcoming remarks at the 2021 Massachusetts STEM Summit Thursday morning.

Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser, Congressman Jake Auchincloss, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Executive Chairman Dr. Jeffrey Leiden will virtually deliver welcoming remarks at 9 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the event.

According to their website, the Summit will include panel presentations, plenary speakers, virtual exhibitors, and will facilitate opportunities for virtual networking with like-minded STEM colleagues and enthusiasts.

The summit will also explore opportunities for strengthening the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) talent pipeline through creative approaches to building students’ foundational STEM skills, developing high quality and guided STEM pathways, and deepening employer partnerships to promote STEM career opportunities in this hybrid working and learning environment.

The event is free for all participants and you can register here. Program details for the day are also listed on the website.