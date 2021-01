FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to tour the vaccination site at Gillette Stadium Thursday afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m.

Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito will tour the vaccination site at 12 p.m. 22News will be live streaming the event.

At 2 p.m. Baker and Polito will join Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy to make an announcement relative to the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program administered by Mass Growth Capital Corporation.