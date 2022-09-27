WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker will join Congressman Richard Neal and other state and local officials at Barnes Air National Guard Base to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new main gate, followed by the ribbon cutting for a new taxiway.

Taxiway Sierra is a $4.7 million allocation from the Commonwealth’s 2014 Military Bond Bill authorization. It was used to expand the airport’s mobility, parking capacity, and enhance its operational capabilities. The new taxiway at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport means fewer delays, and a huge step up in air traffic, 80 percent now which is commercial planes.

“Massachusetts is proud to be the home of the 104th Fighter Wing, whose dedicated airmen and women provide security from its strategic location in Westfield for the entire northeast region,” said Governor Baker. “Our administration is pleased to support the new taxiway at Barnes Air National Guard Base, helping enhance the capabilities of this key installation and demonstrating our continued commitment to protecting and expanding its mission.”

Governor Baker joins Lt. Gov. Polito, Congressman Neal, Secretary Kennealy, Secretary Tesler and other state and local officials at 2 p.m. to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new main gate followed by the ribbon cutting for a new taxiway.