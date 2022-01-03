SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker visited Saltonstall School in Salem to highlight the school’s return to in-person learning following winter break.

Governor Baker joined with Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll to discuss students and staff returning to in-person learning at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The return comes after local and national teacher’s associations pushed states to close schools today to allow for mass COVID-19 testing.

But the state denied that request, asking teachers to be patient about getting at-home tests, and claimed the union wants to close schools. The President of the Massachusetts Teacher’s Association calls the full-scale return-to-school post-holidays, planned for today “reckless”.

Rapid test-kits are being made available to teachers, before their return from winter break. Schools reopen their doors Monday, after a holiday season that was impacted by the Omicron variant.