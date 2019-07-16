Governor Bakers declares Hurricane Preparedness Week in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- A natural disaster can strike anywhere at any time.

Just because our state may not always be in a hurricane’s path, doesn’t mean it can’t be affected.

In 2008, Hurricane Hanna weakened to a tropical storm before making landfall in New England in September. Western Massachusetts was also impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Irene in 2011.

MEMA said planning in advance for a tropical storm or hurricane will help mitigate damage to your property and protect your family.

Both MEMA and the American Red Cross recommend that you have an emergency kit ready in case you lose power, are stranded at your home or nearby stores are damaged or closed.

“You should have cash, bottled water, flashlights, batteries, so in the event of a power outage or lack of communication you have the ability to keep functioning,” Western Massachusetts American Reed Cross Director Jen Garutti said.

Other items you should have at home include medications, extra eyeglasses and a charged cell phone.

“We can get hurricanes up here, that’s what people don’t realize. I’ve been prepared I have stuff prepared I have medication for me, my wife and my dogs,” Chicopee resident William Dempsey said.

Garutti also recommends sharing your emergency plan with family members out of state as well.

While hurricane season runs from July 1 through November 30, New England’s highest risk for hurricanes is in August and September.