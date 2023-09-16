BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Healey has lifted the state of emergency that she declared was related to the severe weather and flooding.

According to a news release sent from her office, the state of emergency was declared on September 12th and 15th due to the severe weather and flooding and requested that FEMA issue a Pre-Disaster Emergency Declaration under the Stafford Act, which would make Massachusetts eligible for Direct Federal Assistance for response costs including personnel, equipment, supplies, and evacuation assistance.

We’re relieved that the impacts of Hurricane Lee have been minimal across Massachusetts and grateful for the public safety officials who have been responding to and preparing for severe weather and flooding throughout the week. Flooding devastated several of our communities this week and we will continue to support them as they move into the recovery phase. We thank the people of Massachusetts for their preparation and resiliency. Governor Maura Healey

Hurricane Lee has now been downgraded to a post-tropical storm, and western Massachusetts is expected to have no major impacts from Hurricane Lee on Saturday however, it will be breezy with winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph and wind gusts between 25-40 mph at times. It is expected to stay dry here for almost everyone but a spot shower can not be ruled out.

Track: Hurricane Lee