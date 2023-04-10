BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey has pledged immediate action to protect access to abortion medication in the Bay State.

Healey announced that she’ll be holding a news conference to outline her administration’s plan to protect access to mifepristone in Massachusetts after a federal court ruling that blocked the FDA’s approval of the abortion medication drug that has been used safely and effectively for decades, according to a news release sent to 22News from Governor Maura Healey’s office.

Healey will join Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, Senate President Karen Spilka, Senate Chair of the Health Care Financing Committee Cindy Friedman, Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, Reproductive Equity Now, ACLU of MA for the announcement.

Access to the most commonly used method of abortion in the U.S was plunged into uncertainty Friday, following conflicting court rulings in Texas and Washington state over the legality of the abortion medication that has been widely available for more than 20 years

The announcement is taking place on Monday at 1:00 p.m. on the steps of the Massachusetts State House.