SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey has signed the state’s supplemental budget bill into law, officially closing the books on the 2023 Fiscal Year.

After weeks of debate and posturing, the legislature passed the $3.1 billion spending bill on Monday night via an informal session.

The funding covers a wide range of funding items, such as $378 million for collectively bargained raises for state workers, $75 million for schools facing increased special education costs, and $15 million for disaster relief for communities hit by storms in 2023. It also schedules a state primary election for September 3rd next year.

The bill’s delivery to Healey followed delays by republicans Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, voicing their opposition, primarily to emergency shelter funding, and pointing out not enough democrats were present on Beacon Hill to constitute a quorum.

It also includes $250 million for the emergency shelter system, now months after the Governor requested additional money to keep it running through the new year.

$50 million will be spent on standing up an emergency overflow shelter site, which must be done by December 31st. This, with more than 100 families on the waiting list for shelter, after the imposed 7,500 family cap went into effect.

In Boston, those overflow families stay overnight at Logan Airport and the State Transportation Building. $75 million will go to school districts taking on migrant students, and $5 million will go to migrant and refugee workforce programs to get families out of the shelter system and earning their own money.