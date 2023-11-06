BOSTON (WWLP) – This year marks the first Veteran’s Day that the Executive Office of Veterans Services is a Cabinet-level office, and they are celebrating Veterans Week.

The office was created in response to the deaths of dozens of veterans who got COVID-19 at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke in the spring of 2020.

This afternoon, Governor Maura Healey will join state leaders to formally appoint 25 members of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Veterans Services and 16 members of the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Women Veterans, according to a news release from the governor’s office. This appointment will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the Massachusetts State House.

These members will advise Governor Healey on all issues that impact Commonwealth veterans.

This appointment is part of a five-day celebration, where each day until Veterans Day will showcase different events, themes activities, and noteworthy project announcements, all exemplifying the Executive Office of Veterans Services’ unwavering mission to “honorably serve those who served us.”