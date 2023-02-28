WESTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey visited the MassDOT Highway Division property to discuss storm logistics and met with ice and snow removal crews on Tuesday.

Governor Maura Healey, along with Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, Transportation Secretary, and CEO Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, and MEMA Acting Director Dawn Brantley visited the MassDOT Highway Division Property.

According to MassDOT, there is a 40 miles-per-hour speed limit restriction on I-90 from the New York border, and there will be no tandems nor special permit vehicles. There are currently approximately 1,947 pieces of equipment deployed in snow and ice responses.

According to our 22News Storm Team, there may be brief bursts of heavier snow at times during the middle of the day. The snow will gradually decrease in intensity during the afternoon. The snow is set to end between 4-7 p.m. from west to east. By 8 p.m. this storm will be mostly gone.

The property visit took place on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the MassDOT Highway Division property in Weston.