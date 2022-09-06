BOSTON (WWLP) – Republican Governor Charlie Baker is not running for a third term in office, leaving the Governor’s office vacant.

Attorney General Maura Healey is the only candidate actively campaigning after Boston State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz ended her campaign in June. Chang-Diaz remains on the ballot, however.

As Attorney General, Healey is known for going toe to toe with pharmaceutical companies in the opioid epidemic as well as student loan servicers over “widespread unfair and deceptive” practices. Now running to claim the highest office in the state of Massachusetts, Healey wants address “local zoning barriers” when it comes to building more homes, review the role of standardized tests in grades K through 12 and install a new climate chief in the cabinet.

Former State Representative Geoff Diehl of Whitman facing Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty in the Republican primary for governor.

Massachusetts is overwhelmingly democratic, but in the past, moderate Republicans have found favor with Charlie Baker, Mitt Romney, and Bill Weld. However, candidate Geoff Diehl has been leading in the polls up to the election against Chris Doughty.

Diehl won the MassGOP endorsement in May at the Springfield convention, but Doughty had enough support to make it onto the ballot. This race shows the deepening divide in the GOP, with the Diehl running as a conservative and Doughty as a moderate.

Deihl has even gained the support of President Donald Trump, who held a telephone rally for him Monday night. Both gubernatorial candidates are running with former State Representatives as their Lt. Governor picks, Deihl with Peabody’s Leah Cole Allen and Doughty with Leicester’s Kate Campanele.

The Secretary of State predicts 1.1 million people will turn out for Tuesday’s primary.

22News is covering the election results and will update as soon as the polls close and the results become available.