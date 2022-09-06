(WWLP) – The seat for the 8th District Representative in the Governor’s Council is up for grabs as Governor’s Councilor Mary Hurley is not running for re-election.

The Massachusetts Governor’s Council is composed of eight people elected from districts every two years.

They are responsible to record advice and consent on warrants for the state treasury, pardons and commutations, and recording advice and consent to gubernatorial appointments such as judges, clerk-magistrates, public administrators, members of the Parole Board, Appellate Tax Board, Industrial Accident Board and Industrial Accident Reviewing Board, notaries, and justices of the peace.

Attorney Shawn Allyn, Attorney and Springfield City Councilor Mike Fenton, North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs, and Attorney Jeffrey Morneau running in the Democratic primary in the 8th Council District, which includes most of western Massachusetts.

The 8th district includes all of Berkshire and Franklin County and nearly all of Hampden and Hampshire Counties. It additionally includes six towns in Worcester County. The winner of Tuesday night’s race will face Republican John Comerford in the November election.

22News is covering the election results and will update as soon as the polls close and the results become available.