GPS gets Massachusetts family van stuck on snowmobile trail

BURLINGTON, Mass. (CNN) – A Massachusetts driver had a van full of family ready to ski when he decided to try a short cut that was really just a snowmobile path leaving them trapped for seven hours.

“If my wife was there, she shouldn’t have allowed me to continue this kind of road,” said Dattu.

Dattu admits it wasn’t his finest hour.

“It was somewhat reckless on my part,” Dattu.

Avid skiers, the Burlington father left Bretton Woods with his three sons, their cousins and brother-in-law Saturday evening. They were trying to make the 45-minute journey back to their hotel in the family minivan using what they thought was reliable GPS.

“The gate was open and we thought it might be a short distance, so let’s try it out,” said Dattu.

It took Dattu two and a half miles to realize it was not actually a shortcut, it was a snowmobile trail.

“We couldn’t find any stable ground to make a u-turn. It was drive in the reverse or keep driving straight,” said Dattu.

They’ll admit that at this point, there were nerves and then the car fell into a ditch. With no cell service, their only hope was the SOS button active because the car is brand new.

“We asked them we needed roadside assistance,” said Dattu.

It would be hours before a tow truck reached them and hours more before the fire department with a snowmobile.

By 2:00 a.m. all seven members of this stranded family reached the main road from which they ventured off. When he woke the next morning, Dattu’s great concern was informing his wife.

Dattu was cited for operating a conventional vehicle on a snowmobile trail.

The family says it’s grateful for the tow truck and first responders… and the incident won’t stop them from going skiing.