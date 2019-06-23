Encore Boston Harbor expecting thousands for opening Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Massachusetts’ second resort-style casino, Encore Boston Harbor, is opening its doors Sunday.

Encore Boston Harbor opening day at 10:00 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

Opening day is expected to bring thousands of people to Everett.

Now Massachusetts residents will have the choice to go to MGM Springfield or Encore Boston and some are concerned for the impact it will have on MGM.

The casino is over 3-million-square-feet in total and is 27-stories high and offers 15 different restaurants.

The casino floor has more than 4,000 gaming options.

Bob Desalvio, president of the casino told 22News MGM attracts more people in the “regional segment”.

While encore Boston is focusing on drawing people globally not just locally.

Desalvio did say he thinks the two casinos can “peacefully co-exist.”

Casino officials are reminding casino-goers that Encore offers water taxis from Boston to the casino as well as $7 bus rides.