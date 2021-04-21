Grant awarded for young adult substance recovery services in Mass.

BOSTON (WWLP) – A national organization that provides support programs for young adults recovering from substance addiction is receiving a grant from the state for development of new programs in Massachusetts.

The Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) and the Department of Public Health (DPH) announced a $720,000 grant award to the national organization Young People in Recovery. The funds will be used to develop, build, and maintain seven recovery support networks in areas of critical need across the state, providing young people ages 18-25 the life skills and peer supports they need to recover from opioid use, stimulant use, or other substance use disorders and co-occurring substance use and mental illness.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic substance abuse and mental health disorders have increased across the country. The stress from loss of a job or home and access to support systems has created additional stress for those who may be struggling with substance abuse. According to Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, studies have found among the most impacted by substance use disorders are people between the ages of 18 and 25.

“This program will provide young people the support, engagement, and skills they need to maintain recovery as they transition into adulthood, making important resources accessible during a time when we are combatting social and emotional isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on our lives,” said Sudders.

The grant award will be distributed over the course of Fiscal Year 21-22. The program is funded through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) State Opioid Response (SOR) grant.