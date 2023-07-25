WASHINGTON (WWLP) – The Biden Administration announced $58 million in grants to help schools and daycare centers remove lead from drinking water.

According to a news release from the EPA, the grants are from President Biden’s Investing in America grant and are for communities to test for lead in drinking water, identify potential sources of the contamination, and take steps to address the problem.

Lead in water remains a nationwide problem, and the EPA says that no amount of lead is safe for children.

Activities that remove sources of lead in drinking water are now eligible to receive funding through the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act (WIIN) because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“I am excited to join local leaders in Boston to announce $58 million in grant funding that can be used to test for lead in drinking water, identify potential sources, and remove those sources to better protect our nation’s children,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox. “Reducing lead in drinking water is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration and EPA is taking a holistic approach, harmonizing drinking water standards with historic infrastructure investments under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law while providing technical assistance to disadvantaged communities to protect all our children from lead in drinking water.”

The Voluntary School and Child Care Lead Testing and Reduction Grant Program funds voluntary lead testing, compliance monitoring, and lead-in drinking water remediation projects. Lead remediation actions might include the removal, installation, and replacement of internal plumbing, lead pipes or lead connectors, faucets, water fountains, water filler stations, point-of-use devices, and other lead-free apparatus related to drinking water.

“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Massachusetts students, and families will rest easier knowing that the water in our schools is safe and free of dangerous toxins like lead,” said U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (MA). “This investment in our schools and our infrastructure will help support the lasting, resilient water systems our communities deserve.”

“During his first year in office, President Biden announced a bold plan to replace every lead pipe in America. Today’s announcement is another step toward making that vision a reality. Schools and child care centers across the country will have the resources to ensure students are safe to learn, play, and grow alongside their friends,” said House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (MA-05). “As this funding is put to work in Massachusetts and across the country, House Democrats remain committed to building on the success of our Investing in America agenda – forging a cleaner, greener, safer, and more prosperous future for every American.”