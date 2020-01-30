Granville police looking for information regarding hit and run that killed dog

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The dog that was struck by a car on Sodom Street in Granville Tuesday has passed away. Granville police are asking for the public’s help as they try to track down the driver.

“The vehicle that struck the dog did not stop or notify police as required,” police wrote on Facebook.

The vehicle involved in the accident is said to have damage to its front lights and bumper. Anyone with information or home video of the street between 8:30 and 9 a.m. is asked to contact the Granville Police Department at (413) 357-8572.





According to the Massachusetts state law, “the operator of a motor vehicle that strikes and injures or kills a dog or cat shall forthwith report such an accident to the owner or custodian of said dog or cat or to a police officer in the town wherein such accident has occurred.”

Read the full details of the law below:

Massachusetts Law: Motor vehicles; striking, injuring or killing dogs or cats

“The operator of a motor vehicle that strikes and injures or kills a dog or cat shall forthwith report such an accident to the owner or custodian of said dog or cat or to a police officer in the town wherein such accident has occurred. A violation of this section shall be punished by a fine of not more than $100 for a first offense or not more 10 days in a house of corrections and a fine of $500 and the cost of medical expenses, not to exceed $2,500, imprisonment in a house of correction for not more than 6 months or both such fine and cost and imprisonment for a second and subsequent offense. Nothing in this section shall preclude a civil cause of action including, but not limited to medical expenses, by the aggrieved party. “

