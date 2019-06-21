‘Green Team’ awards to Massachusetts schools

BOSTON (mass.gov) – State environmental officials today recognized students from 72 schools across the Commonwealth for outstanding environmental actions as members of the “Green Team,” a statewide environmental education program sponsored by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).

“Congratulations to the teachers and students who participated in the Green Team program during the past school year, showing that there’s a new generation of enthusiasm and environmental leadership in Massachusetts communities,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides. “Participation in Green Team activities is an important educational foundation that helps students take action to protect our natural resources, and brings to life the subjects they are learning in school.”

Students of any age can participate in the Green Team program, an initiative composed of students who share the goals of reducing pollution and protecting the environment. More than 82,000 students in 351 classes at 322 schools joined the Green Team this school year.

Students took part in a range of activities, including:

Expanding school recycling programs;

Collecting textiles for donation and recycling;

Starting a compost pile using organic waste from the school cafeteria, and using the compost it generates to nourish a garden to grow vegetables;

Making their school driveways “Idle-Free Zones”;

Increasing energy efficiency in their schools and communities;

Reducing their carbon footprint at school and at home.

These activities incorporated classroom disciplines from the fields of science, engineering and mathematics to reading, writing and art, as well as other non-classroom, interrelated projects.

“Green Team students learn environmental stewardship, bringing energy conservation, recycling, composting and pollution prevention projects to our schools and communities,” said MassDEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg. “Green Team members work to have a positive impact on our environment and to make their communities more sustainable.”

Participating teachers received a Green Team Kit containing classroom posters, lesson plans, recycling tips and access to a library of other resources. In addition, 51 schools received recycling equipment from the Green Team to initiate or expand school recycling programs. Fifteen schools received signs reading “Idle-Free Zone” from the Green Team that serve as a visual reminder to drivers to turn off their engines while waiting in the schoolyard.

Participating classes were entered into a drawing for prizes, and 72 classes received prizes for their efforts (full listing below). Seventeen schools won grand prizes, and will receive schoolwide performances by environmental educators Jack Golden and Peter O’Malley, or gift cards to local garden centers for trees or garden supplies to further “green” their schools.

To learn more or to participate in the 2019-20 school year, the 18th year for the Green Team, teachers may sign up online here.

The following are the Green Team prize winners:

School Name Community Teacher Green Team Prize James Clark Elementary School Agawam Tammy Rumplik Garden Supplies Amesbury Elementary School Amesbury Bruce McBrien Garden Supplies Thompson Elementary School Arlington Elizabeth Rocco Recycling Show Oakmont Regional High School Ashburnham Alana Archangelo Garden Supplies Swift River Elementary School Belchertown Cindy Fournier Garden Supplies Ellison Parks Early Education Center Boston Donnie Lucente Recycling Show Andrew Peabody School Cambridge Leslie Williams-Dunn Recycling Show Mount Alvernia Academy Chestnut Hill Maria Lyons Recycling Show Agawam Junior High School Feeding Hills Sandee Johnson Recycling Show Lt. Clayre P. Sullivan Elementary School Holyoke Rick Haggerty Recycling Show Robert Frost Middle School Lawrence Paul Flanigan Garden Supplies Bartlett Community Partnership School Lowell Joanne Downing Recycling Show Manchester Essex Regional Middle/High School Manchester Keith Gray Garden Supplies South Shore Natural Science Center Preschool Norwell Diane Thureson Recycling Show Captain Samuel Brown School Peabody Diane Bugler Garden Supplies Joseph G. Luther Elementary School Swansea Scott Sunaz-Lods & Lindsay Poirier Garden Supplies Rose L. MacDonald School West Bridgewater Jeremy Dempsey Recycling Show Youth Center Inc. Adams Amber LaFogg Wristbands Brackett Elementary School Arlington Rachel Oliveri Seeded Bookmarks John A. Bishop Elementary School Arlington Jennifer Davidson-Jardeleza Seeded Bookmarks Stratton Elementary School Arlington Katherine Whang Wristbands Boston Latin Academy Boston Kara Stafford Wristbands Boylston Elementary School Boylston Nicole Avery Wristbands John D. Runkle Elementary School Brookline Tanya Paris Compost Activity Books Marshall Simonds Middle School Burlington Jane Lynch Information wheels Hoosac Valley Middle and High School Cheshire Lindsay McGinnis Recycled Tire Key Rings Cohasset High School Cohasset Peter Afanasiw Wristbands Joseph Lee School Dorchester Alice Daly Wristbands St. John Paul II Catholic Academy Dorchester Emily Gaylord Recycling Information Wheels Dante Alighieri Montessori School East Boston Teresa Strong Wristbands Sandwich STEM Academy East Sandwich Amy Ferreira Information wheels Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Easthampton Meghan Siudzinski Wristbands Crocker Elementary School Fitchburg Ron Becker Recycling Information Wheels Fitchburg High School Fitchburg Heather Root Compost Information Wheels South Street Elementary School Fitchburg Chip Tourigny Wristbands Vincent M. Igo Elementary School Foxborough Brian Beckenstein Recycling Information Wheels Academy of Early Learning Greenfield Jennie Horton Compost Activity Books Newton Elementary School Greenfield Miriam Robinson Wristbands Hancock Elementary School Hancock Brian Keller Wristbands Holyoke High School Holyoke Robert Frye Wristbands Hopedale Memorial School Hopedale Jane LeClaire Wristbands Memorial Middle School Hull Heather Weber Wristbands Johnny Appleseed School Leominster Brigid Gilchrist Wristbands Kathryn P. Stoklosa Middle School Lowell Elinor Sadlier Seeded Bookmarks St. Patrick School Lowell Margie O’Donnell Wristbands Beebe School Malden Michelle Corbett Wristbands St. Mary’s Catholic School Mansfield Regan Haney Recycling Information Wheels Elizabeth Carter Brooks Elementary School New Bedford Kelly Keaton Compost Activity Books Greater New Bedford Vocational Tech. High School New Bedford Christopher Pires & Lawrence Carlesi Wristbands Mason Rice Elementary School Newton Heather Friedman Wristbands Underwood Elementary School Newton Andy Gluck Wristbands Pvt. Albert E. Thomson Elementary School North Andover Nicole Radulski Wristbands L. G. Nourse Elementary School Norton Nancy Grant Compost Activity Books Norwell Middle School Norwell Christina Bailey Wristbands Norwood High School Norwood Allison Leichtman Wristbands Norwood Montessori School Norwood Tamiko Porter Wristbands Taconic High School Pittsfield Tanya Michaud Wristbands Atherton Hough Elementary School Quincy Teresa Quinton Wristbands Rockport Middle/High School Rockport Robert Allia Wristbands Salem Early Childhood Center Salem Rachael Lord Compost Activity Books Witchcraft Heights Elementary School Salem Kelly Cronin Compost Information Wheels George R. Martin Elementary School Seekonk Corinne Carvalho Wristbands Seekonk High School Seekonk Angela Cunard Compost Information Wheels Albert S. Woodward Memorial School Southborough Mary Ellen Duggan Wristbands The Grow School Southbridge Martha Burkett Information Wheels Robert F Kennedy Childrens Action Corps – RFK Academy Springfield Joanna Heron-Forge’t Wristbands Swampscott Middle School Swampscott Margarett Ardman Information wheels Uxbridge High School Uxbridge Lisa Struppa Wristbands Whitin Intermediate School Uxbridge Mary Ellen Jansson Recycling Information Wheels James Fitzgerald Elementary School Waltham Marisa McNally Seeded Bookmarks Loker Elementary School Wayland Anne Johnson Wristbands Dr. Arthur F. Sullivan Middle School Worcester Jill Thibodeau Information wheels

