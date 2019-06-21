‘Green Team’ awards to Massachusetts schools

Massachusetts

MassDEP recognizes young environmental stewardship educational activities

Posted:
BOSTON (mass.gov) – State environmental officials today recognized students from 72 schools across the Commonwealth for outstanding environmental actions as members of the “Green Team,” a statewide environmental education program sponsored by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).

“Congratulations to the teachers and students who participated in the Green Team program during the past school year, showing that there’s a new generation of enthusiasm and environmental leadership in Massachusetts communities,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides. “Participation in Green Team activities is an important educational foundation that helps students take action to protect our natural resources, and brings to life the subjects they are learning in school.”

Students of any age can participate in the Green Team program, an initiative composed of students who share the goals of reducing pollution and protecting the environment. More than 82,000 students in 351 classes at 322 schools joined the Green Team this school year.

Students took part in a range of activities, including:

  • Expanding school recycling programs;
  • Collecting textiles for donation and recycling;
  • Starting a compost pile using organic waste from the school cafeteria, and using the compost it generates to nourish a garden to grow vegetables;
  • Making their school driveways “Idle-Free Zones”;
  • Increasing energy efficiency in their schools and communities;
  • Reducing their carbon footprint at school and at home.

These activities incorporated classroom disciplines from the fields of science, engineering and mathematics to reading, writing and art, as well as other non-classroom, interrelated projects.

“Green Team students learn environmental stewardship, bringing energy conservation, recycling, composting and pollution prevention projects to our schools and communities,” said MassDEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg. “Green Team members work to have a positive impact on our environment and to make their communities more sustainable.”

Participating teachers received a Green Team Kit containing classroom posters, lesson plans, recycling tips and access to a library of other resources. In addition, 51 schools received recycling equipment from the Green Team to initiate or expand school recycling programs. Fifteen schools received signs reading “Idle-Free Zone” from the Green Team that serve as a visual reminder to drivers to turn off their engines while waiting in the schoolyard.

Participating classes were entered into a drawing for prizes, and 72 classes received prizes for their efforts (full listing below). Seventeen schools won grand prizes, and will receive schoolwide performances by environmental educators Jack Golden and Peter O’Malley, or gift cards to local garden centers for trees or garden supplies to further “green” their schools.  

To learn more or to participate in the 2019-20 school year, the 18th year for the Green Team, teachers may sign up online here.

The following are the Green Team prize winners:

School Name Community Teacher Green Team Prize
James Clark Elementary School Agawam Tammy Rumplik Garden Supplies
Amesbury Elementary School Amesbury Bruce McBrien Garden Supplies
Thompson Elementary School Arlington Elizabeth Rocco Recycling Show
Oakmont Regional High School Ashburnham Alana Archangelo Garden Supplies
Swift River Elementary School Belchertown Cindy Fournier Garden Supplies
Ellison Parks Early Education Center Boston Donnie Lucente Recycling Show
Andrew Peabody School Cambridge Leslie Williams-Dunn Recycling Show
Mount Alvernia Academy Chestnut Hill Maria Lyons Recycling Show
Agawam Junior High School Feeding Hills Sandee Johnson Recycling Show
Lt. Clayre P. Sullivan Elementary School Holyoke Rick Haggerty Recycling Show
Robert Frost Middle School Lawrence Paul Flanigan Garden Supplies
Bartlett Community Partnership School Lowell Joanne Downing Recycling Show
Manchester Essex Regional Middle/High School Manchester Keith Gray Garden Supplies
South Shore Natural Science Center Preschool Norwell Diane Thureson Recycling Show
Captain Samuel Brown School Peabody Diane Bugler Garden Supplies
Joseph G. Luther Elementary School Swansea Scott Sunaz-Lods & Lindsay Poirier Garden Supplies
Rose L. MacDonald School West Bridgewater Jeremy Dempsey Recycling Show
Youth Center Inc. Adams Amber LaFogg Wristbands
Brackett Elementary School Arlington Rachel Oliveri Seeded Bookmarks
John A. Bishop Elementary School Arlington Jennifer Davidson-Jardeleza Seeded Bookmarks
Stratton Elementary School Arlington Katherine Whang Wristbands
Boston Latin Academy Boston Kara Stafford Wristbands
Boylston Elementary School Boylston Nicole Avery Wristbands
John D. Runkle Elementary School Brookline Tanya Paris Compost Activity Books
Marshall Simonds Middle School Burlington Jane Lynch Information wheels
Hoosac Valley Middle and High School Cheshire Lindsay McGinnis Recycled Tire Key Rings
Cohasset High School Cohasset Peter Afanasiw Wristbands
Joseph Lee School Dorchester Alice Daly Wristbands
St. John Paul II Catholic Academy Dorchester Emily Gaylord Recycling Information Wheels
Dante Alighieri Montessori School East Boston Teresa Strong Wristbands
Sandwich STEM Academy East Sandwich Amy Ferreira Information wheels
Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Easthampton Meghan Siudzinski Wristbands
Crocker Elementary School Fitchburg Ron Becker Recycling Information Wheels
Fitchburg High School Fitchburg Heather Root Compost Information Wheels
South Street Elementary School Fitchburg Chip Tourigny Wristbands
Vincent M. Igo Elementary School Foxborough Brian Beckenstein Recycling Information Wheels
Academy of Early Learning Greenfield Jennie Horton Compost Activity Books
Newton Elementary School Greenfield Miriam Robinson Wristbands
Hancock Elementary School Hancock Brian Keller Wristbands
Holyoke High School Holyoke Robert Frye Wristbands
Hopedale Memorial School Hopedale Jane LeClaire Wristbands
Memorial Middle School Hull Heather Weber Wristbands
Johnny Appleseed School Leominster Brigid Gilchrist Wristbands
Kathryn P. Stoklosa Middle School Lowell Elinor Sadlier Seeded Bookmarks
St. Patrick School Lowell Margie O’Donnell Wristbands
Beebe School Malden Michelle Corbett Wristbands
St. Mary’s Catholic School Mansfield Regan Haney Recycling Information Wheels
Elizabeth Carter Brooks Elementary School New Bedford Kelly Keaton Compost Activity Books
Greater New Bedford Vocational Tech. High School New Bedford Christopher Pires & Lawrence Carlesi Wristbands
Mason Rice Elementary School Newton Heather Friedman Wristbands
Underwood Elementary School Newton Andy Gluck Wristbands
Pvt. Albert E. Thomson Elementary School North Andover Nicole Radulski Wristbands
L. G. Nourse Elementary School Norton Nancy Grant Compost Activity Books
Norwell Middle School Norwell Christina Bailey Wristbands
Norwood High School Norwood Allison Leichtman Wristbands
Norwood Montessori School Norwood Tamiko Porter Wristbands
Taconic High School Pittsfield Tanya Michaud Wristbands
Atherton Hough Elementary School Quincy Teresa Quinton Wristbands
Rockport Middle/High School Rockport Robert Allia Wristbands
Salem Early Childhood Center Salem Rachael Lord Compost Activity Books
Witchcraft Heights Elementary School Salem Kelly Cronin Compost Information Wheels
George R. Martin Elementary School Seekonk Corinne Carvalho Wristbands
Seekonk High School Seekonk Angela Cunard Compost Information Wheels
Albert S. Woodward Memorial School Southborough Mary Ellen Duggan Wristbands
The Grow School Southbridge Martha Burkett Information Wheels
Robert F Kennedy Childrens Action Corps – RFK Academy Springfield Joanna Heron-Forge’t Wristbands
Swampscott Middle School Swampscott Margarett Ardman Information wheels
Uxbridge High School Uxbridge Lisa Struppa Wristbands
Whitin Intermediate School Uxbridge Mary Ellen Jansson Recycling Information Wheels
James Fitzgerald Elementary School Waltham Marisa McNally Seeded Bookmarks
Loker Elementary School Wayland Anne Johnson Wristbands
Dr. Arthur F. Sullivan Middle School Worcester Jill Thibodeau Information wheels

MassDEP is responsible for ensuring clean air and water, safe management and recycling of solid and hazardous wastes, timely cleanup of hazardous waste sites and spills and the preservation of wetlands and coastal resources.

