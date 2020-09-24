Greenfield RMV scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, October 13

Dedicated appointment hours for seniors will be available on Wednesdays in September & October, including the Greenfield Service Center which reopens October 13th

BOSTON (MssDOT) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing that it is extending designated Wednesday appointment hours for customers 75 years of age or older into October and to additional Service Center locations. This new customer service option began successfully in early September at the RMV Service Centers in Danvers, Leominster, New Bedford, South Yarmouth, Springfield and Watertown, and will continue to be offered on Wednesdays at these locations through October.

In October, eleven (11) additional Service Centers will begin to dedicate Wednesdays (hours vary by location) to customers 75 years of age or older whose driver’s license or ID card expire in September and October, including customers whose licenses/IDs were extended from March, April, May and June and are due to expire soon. This new service option is being offered to provide customers with some flexibility while conducting transactions and to facilitate proper “social-distancing” protocols and procedures to keep customers and staff safe and healthy. Information regarding the new service hours and additional resources for seniors can be found at https://www.mass.gov/info-details/older-drivers.

Senior hours are by appointment only and will be available beginning in October at the following locations:

Brockton (starting October 7)

(starting October 7) Fall River (starting October 7)

(starting October 7) *Greenfield (starting October 14)

(starting October 14) Lawrence (starting October 7)

(starting October 7) Martha’s Vineyard (starting October 7)

(starting October 7) Nantucket (starting October 7)

(starting October 7) North Adams (starting October 7)

(starting October 7) Pittsfield (starting October 7)

(starting October 7) Plymouth (starting October 7)

(starting October 7) Revere (starting October 7)

(starting October 7) Worcester (starting October 7)

*The Greenfield RMV Service Center is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, October 13th.

Below are the options for seniors to renew by appointment:

If you are a AAA member, you may make a reservation now to renew your driver’s license/ID at a AAA location. Visit aaa.com/appointments to schedule your visit.

If you are not a AAA member, visit Mass.Gov/RMV to make a reservation to renew at an RMV Service Center. Select the Seniors License Renewal option on the Make/Cancel a Reservation transaction.

Email the RMV for assistance to renew at MassDOTRMVSeniors@dot.state.ma.us email address.

Call the RMV at 857-368-8005.

License and ID renewal appointments are also available at other open RMV Service Centers that offer general appointments to the public. Select Renew My Driver’s License or Mass ID option on the Make/Cancel a Reservation at Mass.Gov/RMV to view availability and make a reservation at one of these locations.

The RMV is introducing these service channel alternatives in light of the COVID-19 public health emergency to encourage ‘social-distancing’ in its Service Centers and prioritize other essential in-person needs by appointment-only. All RMV customers are encouraged to visit www.Mass.Gov/RMV to complete one of over 40 other transactions available online, by mail, or by phone.

For additional information on RMV service offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.mass.gov/rmv or https://www.mass.gov/info-details/rmv-covid-19-information.