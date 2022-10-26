BOSTON (WWLP) – Formal lawmaking ended in July, but a group of advocacy organizations are calling for the legislature to return to a special session.

Organizations like the ACLU of Massachusetts are calling on the legislature to return to formal session to pass what they are calling critical pieces of legislation. A letter sent to the House and Senate from nearly 80 advocacy groups is asking the legislature to return to a special session to continue work they feel was left unfinished.

They are asking the legislature to override two of Governor Baker’s vetoes. The first one being the five year jail and prison construction moratorium and the other was a $30 million bond that would assist in remote participation in local government.

In addition, they are asking the legislature to pass legislation on no-cost prison phone calls. Free prison phone calls were a point of contention between the legislature and the Governor during budget debates.

Baker vetoed the measure from the $52.7 billion budget and sent back an amendment for free phone calls if lawmakers also approved his dangerousness hearing legislation.

“Keeping families connected is key to reducing recidivism, making sure transitions back in the community are smoother, and those things right there keep communities safer.”

The coalition of advocacy groups believes the legislature should override Baker’s veto of free phone calls without approving the added language. The legislature broke on August 1st with a host of unfinished business in front of them, like the economic development bill.

The coalition of advocacy groups plan to host a rally this coming Friday at the State House to draw attention to their cause.