Half a million mark puts housing market in new territory

FILE – In this Friday, May 22, 2020, file photo, a sold sign sits in front of a house in Brighton, N.Y. The coronavirus pandemic helped shape the housing market by influencing everything from the direction of mortgage rates to the inventory of homes on the market to the types of homes in demand and the desired locations. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts home sales and prices have been setting records for a while now, and there’s another one to add to the pile.

The Warren Group reported Tuesday morning that the median sale price for a single family home in Massachusetts during April sailed past the $500,000 mark for the first time, resting at $508,000. Buyers in that range, if they had a 10 percent down-payment to make of $50,000, would face a rough monthly mortgage payment of about $2,300, not including the cost of property taxes and insurance, according to Warren Group CEO Tim Warren.

Using 2019 data for comparison since last spring’s housing market was skewed by pandemic impacts, the Warren Group said single family home sales were up 5.2 percent compared to April 2019 and April home sale prices were up by 32.6 percent.

“The amazing fact of the matter is that the monthly median price has not declined in any month in the past five years, not even during the darkest days of the pandemic,” Warren said in a statement.

The 15,262 single-family home sales recorded year-to-date in Massachusetts mark an 11.5 percent increase from the first four months of 2020, and the year-to-date median home sale price increased 15.7 percent on the same basis to $440,000. Condominium sales are also knocking on the door of the $500,000 threshold, coming in last month at a median of $475,000.

And higher prices were not keeping buyers away: condo sales last month were up more than 27 percent compared to April 2019.

“The Greater Boston condo market is definitely back, and for good reason,” Warren said. “There’s a clearly-defined reopening schedule for the city, which will help spur activity in population centers that were very unappealing to prospective buyers just a year ago.”