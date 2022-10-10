The original mask Michael Myers wore in “Halloween” was actually a William Shatner mask from “Star Trek.”

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cinemark invites horror lovers to get into the Halloween spirit to watch the best in the iconic Halloween film franchise.

Installments of the series will be playing through the week to lead up to the premiere of the newest and final chapter, Halloween Ends, which begins playing on Thursday, October 13.

The “Halloween Revisited” series will allow fans to relive their greatest nightmares, because of Michael Myers, for only $5 per ticket.

Cinemark in Hadley at the Hampshire Mall and West Springfield movie theater will have the following schedule: