SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County Sherriff Nick Cocchi will host his annual summer cookout Wednesday afternoon at the Springfield Elks Lodge as he campaigns for re-election.

The gathering will follow the annual golf tournament, with lunch served at 11 a.m. and dinner at 5 p.m. Between meals, there will be live music, lawn games, and raffles. The continued tradition started years ago by Sheriff Mike Ash.

The event is an important opportunity for law enforcement and state and federal lawmakers to come together and enjoy time with the public as well.

Candidate for Governor Maura Healey will make an appearance alongside other elected and campaigning officials.