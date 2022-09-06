(WWLP) – Incumbent Hampshire County Sheriff Patrick Cahillane of Northampton is facing two challengers for the Democratic nomination, corrections specialist Yvonne Gittelson of Goshen, and registered nurse Caitlin Sepeda of South Hadley, who currently works at the Berkshire County Jail.

First elected in 2016, sheriffs serve six-year terms in Massachusetts. Cahillane, a Northampton resident, is a former corrections officer and served in the National Guard.

Yvonne Gittelson is a corrections specialist for the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and formerly worked as the corrections education program coordinator at the Hampshire County Jail.

Caitlin Sepeda of South Hadley is a registered nurse who worked at the Hampshire County Jail, and now works at the Berkshire County Jail.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I think it’s really important and democracy is an issues particularly lately,” said Northampton resident Rita Bleiman.

“It’s important to have good candidates and we feel that it’s important that we select them,” said Bruce Bleiman of Northampton.

The winner of the primary will face independent candidate John Vanasse in the general election. There is no Republican candidate on the ballot.

22News is covering the election results and will update as soon as the polls close and the results become available.