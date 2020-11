CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We officially observe Veterans Day Wednesday, but Tuesday was another important day for the U.S. Military and many of those who served our country.

It’s the 245th birthday of the United States Marine Corps.

On this day back in 1775, during the American Revolution, the ancestor to the modern Marine Corps, the Continental Marines, was organized.

The United States Marine Corps as we now know, was officially established in 1794.