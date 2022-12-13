BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts National Guard is celebrating their 386th birthday Tuesday.

The National Guard is one of the oldest military forces in the country and Massachusetts was the first state in the country to organize the first militia regiment. On December 13, 1636, the Massachusetts Bay General Court created the North, South and East Regiments through legislative act.

Today, the 101st Engineer Battalion, the 101st Field Artillery Regiment, the 181st Infantry Regiment, and the 182nd Infantry Regiment can all trace their lineage back to those first regiments and are considered the oldest unit in the U.S. military.

Since their creation in 1636, the Massachusetts National Guard has participated in each of the nation’s conflicts. More than 20,000 Massachusetts National Guard soldiers and airmen have been deployed since September 11, 2001.

A ceremony will be held at the Boston State House Tuesday with Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Maj. Gen. Gary W. Keefe in attendance to celebrate the birthday.