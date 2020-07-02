Harvard creates map to track Covid-19 risk levels for each U.S. county

BOSTON (WWLP) – If you are wary of traveling, Harvard has debuted a new resource to help judge the risk of your plans.

Green counties, like Berkshire, are on track for containment.

Yellow counties, like Hampden or Barnstable, are seeing increased levels of community spread infections.

Orange counties are seeing 10 to 24 new cases per 100,000 people.

Red counties they call “tipping point” locations, where stay at home orders are necessary.

Most of New England is marked yellow or green. If you’re looking for a low-risk county, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine have plenty. More details here.

