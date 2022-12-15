CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) Harvard University elected the first black president since the school was first founded in 1636.

Claudine Gay has been elected the 30th President of Harvard University. Gay is the daughter of Haitian immigrants and received her bachelor’s degree in economics from Stamford in 1992. Gay went on to get her Ph.D. in government from Harvard in 1998. She came to Harvard as a Professor of Government in 2006.

Gay was named the Dean of Edgerley Family Dean of Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences or FAS in 2015. She is credited with bringing FAS through the pandemic and bringing together academic and administrative expertise to form a response to the pandemic.