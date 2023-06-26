WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A new Miss Massachusetts winner has been crowned this past weekend.

The Worcester’s Hanover Theatre hosted the 2023 Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Competition with 24 contestants in attendance. This year’s winner was Chelsea Vuong, a Harvard University graduate. In addition to her win came along a $15,000 scholarship and a preliminary evening gown winner.

As a member of Harvard’s Class of 2021, Vuong earned a BS in Economics with a minor in Global Health and Health Policy. Currently, she works at McKinsey and Company as a business analyst.

“Ten years ago as a timid teenager, I began my journey in the Miss America Organization,” said Vuong. “My participation has helped me attend the college of my dreams and become the best version of myself through mentorship and sisterhood.”

She’ll promote her Community Service Initiative “Dollars and Sense for Financial Freedom” during her year of service. “Rising college tuition rates have increased growing student loans and debt,” said Vuong. “This has consequently impacted the future of this generation as it makes it less feasible for students entering the workplace to start their adult independent lives. I look forward to continuing my efforts in increasing financial literacy at schools, churches, women’s shelters, and with military families to help others become financially independent.”

From left to right: Gabrille Grifiths, 4th RU Caroline Holladay, 3rd RU Chelsea Vuong, Miss Massachusetts 2023 Megan Sylvia, 1st RU Brooklyn Toli, 3rd RU (Credit: Steve Smith Photography)

Her new podcast The Currency Coach interviews current and retired NFL players about their financial journeys to help others gain a better understanding of financial literacy. Her 501(c)3 organization called FinancialMile, teaches financial literacy to undergraduate students in Cambridge. In her role as Miss Massachusetts, Vuong will expand this initiative.

Other members of the Top 5:

Runner-Up Miss Fall River Megan Sylvia, who was awarded a $3,000 scholarship and a $500 Preliminary Talent Award 2nd Runner-Up Our very own Miss Western Massachusetts Caroline Holladay, who was awarded a $2,500 scholarship

Runner-Up Miss Lakeville Brooklyn Toli, who was awarded a $2,000 scholarship and a $500 Preliminary Talent Award 4th Runner-Up Miss Worcester County Gabrielle Griffiths, who was awarded a $1,500 scholarship

At this weekend’s Miss Massachusetts competition, over $30,000 in scholarships were awarded. Next January, Vuong, a classical pianist, will represent The Commonwealth at Miss America.