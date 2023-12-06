BOSTON (SHNS) – After years of deliberations, lawmakers are again facing calls to strengthen hate crime laws, and opposition from some civil rights and community services groups who are concerned about what they dubbed a “dangerously overbroad” measure.

The Judiciary Committee welcomed feedback Tuesday on the latest versions of bills that would update definitions and penalties in the hate crimes statute, some of which won endorsement last session from then-Attorney General Maura Healey.

While supporters have argued changes are necessary to protect Bay Staters amid a spike in incidents, a stream of criminal justice reform advocates — some of whom work with racial and ethnic minorities subjected to discrimination and abuse — urged lawmakers to proceed with caution.

“We firmly believe that enhancing penalties and punishments does not act as an effective deterrent to hate violence, and we are concerned about the detrimental effects on BIPOC communities that are already overpoliced and disproportionately represented in the justice system,” said Dawn Sauma, co-executive director of the Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence.

“Asian victims are not asking, nor do they need, increased penalties to keep them safe,” Sauma added.

The bulk of the opposition Tuesday was directed at a bill filed by Rep. Tram Nguyen of Andover (H 1704) and a companion version filed by Sen. Adam Gomez of Springfield (S 996), which could allow prosecutors to seek harsher penalties in some hate crime cases while requiring additional data collection about incidents and amending some definitions.

Shannon Dale, legislative policy counsel for the Committee for Public Counsel Services, said data suggest harsher sentences fail to deter future crime and instead are often used “to bully a defendant into waiving their right to trial and accepting a plea deal on a lesser included offense.”

“Racism, xenophobia, homophobia and transphobia are not problems we can simply arrest our way out of, nor is the solution to implement dangerously overbroad legislation that will undoubtedly have unintended consequences for those it impacts,” Dale said. “Like the failed war on drugs and addiction, enhanced criminal penalties will not solve these problems but will only serve to increase punishment for crimes that our society finds particularly reprehensible.”

State officials have been warning that tracked hate crimes are on the rise. In 2022, the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security counted 440 incidents and offenses, up from 406 a year earlier and the most in a single year since 2002.

Last term, Healey — who was serving as attorney general and had not yet won election to the governor’s office — endorsed an earlier version of Ngyuen’s bill that similarly sought to increase penalties in hate crime battery cases, calling it “the right bill and the right time to get it done.”

“A white supremacist who targets and attacks a Black person because of their race is treated the same as a person who punches somebody in a bar fight. That’s not right,” Healey said of the predecessor bill two years ago. “And if the penalties are the same for a simple battery and a hate crime battery, which they are under current law, here’s what happens: as a prosecutor, you charge the battery. You don’t charge the hate crime, because you have to prove the additional element of intent, and that’s hard to do.”

Since she took over in the corner office, Healey has sought to strengthen the state’s response to hate-based incidents tied to race, ethnicity, religion and other protected classes. Last month, she announced a new State Police unit that will be tasked with boosting law enforcement coordination and expanding statewide data collection about hate crimes.

The Judiciary Committee spiked Nguyen’s bill last term, ordering it to a dead-end study in October 2022 that halted its advancement.

It’s not clear whether Attorney General Andrea Campbell will follow in her predecessor’s footsteps and keep up the pressure on the Legislature in support of Nguyen and Gomez’s bill. Campbell has not yet taken a position on any specific bills related to the hate crimes statute, according to her office.

“Addressing hate and discrimination remains a priority for AG Campbell and our office welcomes the opportunity to engage with the legislature and affected communities around opportunities to strengthen tools for criminal and civil enforcement,” Campbell spokesperson Molly McGlynn said in a statement.

Other proposals before the Judiciary Committee also seek to update the hate crimes statute. One measure filed by Rep. Christine Barber and Sen. Cynthia Creem (H 1392 / S 924) seeks to close a gap in existing law that only allows prosecutors to charge a hate crime for property defacement or damage when the property owner is the victim.

“In other words, if I rent an apartment and you put a swastika on my fence, I can’t claim anything under the hate crime [statute] because I’m a renter, I don’t own the property” Creem told her colleagues.

The measure would also require restitution payments to be “used to repair the damage done to the property” in such cases.

Their bill has the backing of Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, who said it would address a recent rise in hateful actions on college campuses.

“We have frequently seen the situation where someone is in a dorm, the door to their room [or] someplace in the hallway close to their room is damaged or defaced with a racist slur. They cannot be the named victim in that case because they do not own that university or college property,” Ryan said. “This bill would address that situation as well.”